Advertisement

Local police investigating triple homicide

Police found two men and a woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 300 block of Blair Street.
Police found two men and a woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 300 block of Blair Street.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers dispatched to a residence Saturday found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The officers arrived at the residence in the 300 block of Blair Street at approximately 12:36 p.m.

While there, the officers met a witness who said they “were at the residence to check on the welfare of one of the residents.”

Police said the witness looked through a window of the residence and noticed a person inside lying on the floor.

When the officers entered the residence, they located two men and a woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The names of the victim have been withheld until police notify the families.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD School Board At-Large Place 6

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Local

Twin City Mission participating in Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Twin City Mission is a nonprofit participating in Brazos Valley Gives.

News

UPDATE: New charges for College Station man after DWI crash

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke and Fallon Appleton
College Station police have closed down the 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street.

Local

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra host 2nd free chamber music concert.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Twin City Mission is participating with Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival is the final stop on a cross-country charity ride

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Trump parade rolls through Washington County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Around 80 vehicles gathered to participate in a Trump parade in Washington County Saturday.

Local

Brazos Valley festival celebrates international culture and heritage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
All week the Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall celebrated international culture and heritage through various events.

News

A fall tradition has returned to A&M

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Aggie Corn Maze is back!