Local police investigating triple homicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers dispatched to a residence Saturday found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The officers arrived at the residence in the 300 block of Blair Street at approximately 12:36 p.m.

While there, the officers met a witness who said they “were at the residence to check on the welfare of one of the residents.”

Police said the witness looked through a window of the residence and noticed a person inside lying on the floor.

When the officers entered the residence, they located two men and a woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The names of the victim have been withheld until police notify the families.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

