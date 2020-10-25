Man arrested on DWI charge after fiery crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a Houston man Saturday night after he hit a semi-truck in a neighborhood.

Carlos Eduardo Sanchez, 24, was booked into the county jail on a Driving While Intoxicated charge.

Police say his own vehicle caught fire after he collided with the semi just before midnight in the 2400 block of Jaguar Drive. The arrest report said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

According to online jail reports, Sanchez remains in jail on a $4,000 bond. There’s also a U.S. Immigration Hold in place.

