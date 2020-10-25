Temperatures plunge again Monday

Warmer air fought back into the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon. While thermometers were slowly rising locally, they were falling again in the Panhandle as the next round of winter air blows into the Lone Star State. That front is expected to reach the Brazos Valley between 1pm and 9pm Monday. Here’s the latest timeline:

North / West Brazos Valley: 1pm - 3pm

Northeast to Southwest Brazos Valley (including BCS): 3pm - 6pm

East / South Brazos Valley: 6pm - 9pm

Light rain / patchy, passing drizzle is expected overnight tonight through midday Monday. While damp at times, rainfall totals will be very low. As the front passes, scattered rain to a few rumbles may lead this next round of cold air in. A brisk north wind takes over gusting 20-30mph at times. That could put wind chills in the upper 30s across parts of the Western Brazos Valley by sunset Monday. The temperature forecast is tricky this week -- but as of now, the most likely outcome is colder air remaining in place. Clouds and drizzle hold afternoon highs to the low and mid 50s Tuesday. Factor in a breezy wind and wind chills -- what it feels like -- may only get as high as the low 40s! Scattered rain chance continues through the first half of Wednesday morning before drying out and allowing highs to bounce back to the low and mid 60s. While the chance for rain is steadily off and on through Wednesday -- rainfall totals are only expected between 1/4″ and 1/2″ over the next 72 hours.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle / light showers. Low: 68. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle and rain. High: 80 with temperatures falling by the afternoon into the 50s. Wind: SE becoming N 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for drizzle and rain. Low: 48. Wind chills in the mid & upper 30s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for drizzle and rain. High: 54. Wind chills: low to mid 40s. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

