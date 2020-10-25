Trump parade rolls through Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Around 80 vehicles gathered to participate in a Trump parade in Washington County Saturday.

The parade started around 10 a.m. with the route stretching from Chappell Hill to Brenham. Supporters waved flags, held signs, and cheered as they drove by.

Participants said the event had a great turn out and that the parade went smoothly.

