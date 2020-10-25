Advertisement

Trump parade rolls through Washington County

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Around 80 vehicles gathered to participate in a Trump parade in Washington County Saturday.

Around 80 vehicles gathered Saturday to participate in a Trump parade.
Around 80 vehicles gathered Saturday to participate in a Trump parade.(Dale Dugas)

The parade started around 10 a.m. with the route stretching from Chappell Hill to Brenham. Supporters waved flags, held signs, and cheered as they drove by.

Participants said the event had a great turn out and that the parade went smoothly.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD School Board At-Large Place 6

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Local

Twin City Mission participating in Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Twin City Mission is a nonprofit participating in Brazos Valley Gives.

News

UPDATE: New charges for College Station man after DWI crash

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke and Fallon Appleton
College Station police have closed down the 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street.

Local

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra host 2nd free chamber music concert.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Twin City Mission is participating with Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival is the final stop on a cross-country charity ride

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Brazos Valley festival celebrates international culture and heritage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
All week the Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall celebrated international culture and heritage through various events.

News

A fall tradition has returned to A&M

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Aggie Corn Maze is back!