Twin City Mission participating in Brazos Valley Gives

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX continues to spotlight local charities and nonprofits participating in Brazos Valley Gives, as the 18-hour day of giving is just three days away on Tuesday, October 27.

Twin City Mission is a local nonprofit that has served the Brazos Valley since 1963. They prides themselves on being a local organization helping local people. The nonprofit specializes in domestic violence services, homeless and housing assistance, youth outreach, as well as resell services. Twin City Mission is also the oldest private social service agency serving the Brazos Valley.

Twin City Mission operates Phoebe’s Home, a safe haven for domestic violence survivors, and The Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope that provides emergency housing for anyone in need.

Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations with Twin City Mission, said the impact that the Brazos Valleys Gives day has is tremendous, not only for Twin City Mission, but for all nonprofits that participate. “We as a community have an opportunity to have a direct impact in the quality of care, quality of life, right here in our community, based on the amount of support that people give in one day,” said Crozier.

Every year, Twin City Mission hosts coat and blanket drives, food giveaways, and various other events. To find out more about Twin City Mission, you can visit their website here.

Click here to find out more about Brazos Valley Gives.

