Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival is the final stop on a cross-country charity ride
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Several gathered for the Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival to raise awareness for veteran organizations Saturday.
The event was held at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville and featured several veteran organizations, vendors, food, and live musical performances from Sundance Head and Raizin Cain.
The festival was the final leg of the cross-country Lone Survivor Foundation 10th Anniversary Charity Ride, which covered 1,934 miles.
