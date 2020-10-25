Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival is the final stop on a cross-country charity ride

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Several gathered for the Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival to raise awareness for veteran organizations Saturday.

The event was held at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville and featured several veteran organizations, vendors, food, and live musical performances from Sundance Head and Raizin Cain.

The festival was the final leg of the cross-country Lone Survivor Foundation 10th Anniversary Charity Ride, which covered 1,934 miles.

Veterans Outreach Festival supporting Lone Survivor's 10th Anniversary Charity Ride featuring Sundance Head and finished with Raizin Cain. Posted by HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.