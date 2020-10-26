39 new COVID-19 cases, 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 518 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 66 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,950 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

67 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,047 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 143 active probable cases and there have been 904 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,534. There have been 86,706 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Currently, there are 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 7 514 Brazos 518 7,534 Burleson 90 461 Grimes 68 1,176 Houston 13 417 Lee 8 239 Leon 67 341 Madison 26 757 Milam 0 545 Montgomery 2,206 13,575 Robertson 72 419 San Jacinto 8 236 Trinity 7 206 Walker 60 3,946 Waller 28 971 Washington 49 700

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 546 staffed hospital beds with 106 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 7 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 514 total cases and 498 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 90 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 461 total cases, and 365 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 68 active cases. There have been 1,176 total cases, 1,073 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 417 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 391 cases are recovered. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 8 active cases. The county has a total of 239 cases, with 217 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 67 active cases. The county has 341 total cases, with 263 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Madison County has reported 26 active cases. The county has a total of 757 cases with 725 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 545 total cases and 538 recovered cases. There have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,206 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,575 total cases and 8,682 recovered cases. There are currently 37 people hospitalized, and there have been 147 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 72 active COVID-19 cases, with 419 total cases. Currently, 343 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 236 cases with 217 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 7 active case of COVID-19. The county has 206 total cases with 192 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County currently has 60 active case of COVID-19. The county has 3,946 total cases with 3,824 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 28 active case of COVID-19. The county has 971 total cases with 926 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 700 total cases with 603 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 15 new cases and 135 active cases on Oct. 23.

Currently, the university has reported 1,958 positive cases, 7.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 24, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 91,885 active cases and 755,095 recoveries. There have been 862,375 total cases reported and 7,762,242 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,504 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 158,379 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 25 at 2:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

