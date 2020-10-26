Allen Academy students lead the schoolwide effort to repaint school’s fence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and their families at Allen Academy came together Sunday afternoon to give the school’s fence a fresh new coat of black paint and learn about what they can do to make a difference in their community.

The kindergarten classes at Allen Academy took the lead on this effort. Their teachers say the activity was a project-based learning exercise on communities.

“We wanted them to take part in something that affected multiple communities,” Allen Academy kindergarten teacher Kylie Korthas said. “Not only the one they are a part of here at school but how it impacts the communities outside of Allen. We wanted our students to see that process firsthand from start to finish.”

Each of Allen Academy’s 29 kindergartners sponsored a section of the fence to be painted and named. Students from all the academy’s grade levels, all the way up through high school seniors, were involved. Korthas estimates 200 to 300 people showed up to participate.

“We’ve also got some family members who live in different communities that we asked to come out and help as well,” Kayla McGuffey said. She also teaches kindergarten at the academy.

Jennifer West is another Allen Academy kindergarten teacher. She says this is the first time this teaching method has been used for her students.

“We’ve just started teaching using project-based learning,” West said. “The kids have a more hands-on approach to their learning, and they’re also making a difference while they’re doing it.”

West says the kindergarten classes looked at the fence, identified what the problems were, and came up with a plan on how to fix it.

“On Monday, we’re going to come out and see what it looks like after it’s finished,” Korthas said. “For them to see that, I think it really impacts them educationally.”

