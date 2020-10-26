Advertisement

Allen Academy students lead the schoolwide effort to repaint school’s fence

Project designed to teach students how they can make a difference in their communities and others
Allen Academy kindergarten teacher Kylie Korthas estimates 200-300 of the school's students and their family members showed up to repaint the academy's fence Sunday.
Allen Academy kindergarten teacher Kylie Korthas estimates 200-300 of the school's students and their family members showed up to repaint the academy's fence Sunday.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and their families at Allen Academy came together Sunday afternoon to give the school’s fence a fresh new coat of black paint and learn about what they can do to make a difference in their community.

The kindergarten classes at Allen Academy took the lead on this effort. Their teachers say the activity was a project-based learning exercise on communities.

“We wanted them to take part in something that affected multiple communities,” Allen Academy kindergarten teacher Kylie Korthas said. “Not only the one they are a part of here at school but how it impacts the communities outside of Allen. We wanted our students to see that process firsthand from start to finish.”

Each of Allen Academy’s 29 kindergartners sponsored a section of the fence to be painted and named. Students from all the academy’s grade levels, all the way up through high school seniors, were involved. Korthas estimates 200 to 300 people showed up to participate.

“We’ve also got some family members who live in different communities that we asked to come out and help as well,” Kayla McGuffey said. She also teaches kindergarten at the academy.

Jennifer West is another Allen Academy kindergarten teacher. She says this is the first time this teaching method has been used for her students.

“We’ve just started teaching using project-based learning,” West said. “The kids have a more hands-on approach to their learning, and they’re also making a difference while they’re doing it.”

West says the kindergarten classes looked at the fence, identified what the problems were, and came up with a plan on how to fix it.

“On Monday, we’re going to come out and see what it looks like after it’s finished,” Korthas said. “For them to see that, I think it really impacts them educationally.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Brazos Valley Jazz Society hosts free CommUNITY Concert

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Local jazz bands performed in a free CommUNITY Concert at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater from 7 to 9 p.m. Most of those who attended to watch were wearing masks and socially distanced to take in a night of jazz tunes.

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/25

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Sheriff candidates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Three men are in the running to replace Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk who is retiring after more than 40 years of service

Latest News

Local

Local church celebrates pastor’s 13th anniversary with drive-through parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Cars lined up and drove through the church’s parking lot and past its front lawn where pastor Sam Hill and his wife sat and watched as members of the congregation waved and paid their respects.

News

Plane crashes into Montgomery County neighborhood, killing 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two people died Sunday when their airplane crashed in a wooded neighborhood, authorities said.

News

Get Ready: Another temperature plunge expected Monday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A strong cold front is expected to reach the Brazos Valley and Bryan / College Station Monday, October 26th

News

DPS: Two killed in Montgomery County plane crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Woodbranch, 30 miles northeast of Houston.

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 10/25

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Man arrested on DWI charge after fiery crash in Bryan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Police say the 24-year-old from Houston hit a semi-truck in a Bryan neighborhood.