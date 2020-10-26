Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White celebrates one-year anniversary of TAVR procedure

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station is celebrating a big anniversary this month.
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station is celebrating a big anniversary this month.(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station is celebrating a big anniversary this month.

Last year, they became the first hospital in the Brazos Valley to bring transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, to our area.

Robert Wimberly is 86 years-old and says he’s always had issues with his heart, but never like he did nearly a year ago.

“I woke up about 1:00 in the morning. I thought at first I was just laying wrong on this arm, but then after I laid there a while, I realized that pain was down he left side of my chest. It wasn’t super severe, but it wouldn’t go away,” Wimberly said.

Robert was having a heart attack. He was rushed to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center College Station.

“They did an echocardiogram and I could tell by the way the man was looking when they did that that he was seeing something not good. They discovered I had a heart valve that was not in good shape at all,” said Wimberly.

Luckily for Robert, the College Station hospital started doing transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures just the week before. It’s a minimally invasive procedure, an alternative to open-heart surgery. Robert was a perfect match and also one of the first patients to receive it.

“They went up through that aortic vein, all the way to my heart and did it. Amazingly, I walked out of the hospital the next afternoon,” Wimberly said.

Dr. William Grey is the head of the TAVR team at Baylor Scott and White. He says the benefits of the procedure are almost immediate.

“To a person, every one of those patients, the next day, they know something is different,” Grey said.

Grey and other professionals say the rewards associated with TAVR are similar in some ways to surgery, just without the lengthy recovery.

“The removal of the restriction of the aortic stenosis immediately opens them up, their heart is working less hard at rest and opens them up for the ability to exert themselves with much less symptoms and develop their endurance and their functional capacity,” said Grey.

Doctors told Robert without the procedure, his time was limited.

Today, aside from a little help from a cane, he’s recovering well.

“The Lord had to make me sick so he could make me well,” Wimberly said. “I’m just doing fine ever since. I’m 86 years old and going strong.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

39 new COVID-19 cases, 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

House fire in north Bryan displaces resident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The fire began about 5 a.m. Monday at the home on West 16th Street. An adult with disabilities was home at the time.

News

CSPD talks Halloween safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: After 3 deaths in past week, compare Brazos County fatality trends with Texas, U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 26

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Sheriff candidates

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/25

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

GCSO: 19-year-old shot, killed at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds by 22-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

Local church celebrates pastor’s 13th anniversary with drive-through parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)