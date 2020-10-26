Brazos County residents may walk mail-in-ballots into post office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says Brazos County residents may walk mail-in-ballots to any post office in Bryan/College Station before the end of voting on Election Day.

Hancock says post office carriers will postmark and hand deliver the ballots to the Brazos County Elections Administration Office.

Election officials say the ballots must be walked inside the post office, not put in a mailbox.

Postal carriers will make the deliveries several times during the day.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

