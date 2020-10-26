Brazos Valley Jazz Society hosts free CommUNITY Concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Jazz Society hosted a live audience Sunday evening for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Local jazz bands performed in a free CommUNITY Concert at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Most of those who attended wore masks and practiced social distancing as they enjoyed a night of jazz tunes.

“We’re really excited about our first major event,” said Brazos Valley Jazz Society Secretary David Jack Skinner. “We had some events planned and then COVID hit, and then like everyone else, we had to postpone.”

The Nawlins Jazz Band, Peter Lieuwen Trio, and Kelsey Taylor and the BVJO were the performers in Sunday night’s lineup.

“The opportunity came for this and we chose to take it,” said Skinner. “I think like a lot of people in our country, everybody is ready to get back outside and get moving again, so we’re happy to offer this as a way to do that in a safe environment.”

The Brazos Valley Jazz Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote jazz performance, education, and outreach. In addition to informing the public on local jazz performances and artists, its objective is also to build a network of musicians for the purpose of promoting performance and education.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.