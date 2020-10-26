Bryan City Council reviewing luxury condominium project again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan Developer is trying again to get the green light for his $250 million luxury condominium project. Last month the city council voted against the idea of five proposed high-rises on the city’s west side near Villa Maria Road and Traditions neighborhood.

Ram Galindo of the Galindo Group and his team have been working with city staff on a revised plan. The city council will look at the project Tuesday at a special meeting.

Galindo still has a big vision for Villa Maria Road near Traditions. He wants to build five high-rise luxury towers he says will bring a new way of living to our community.

“I’m hopeful that council will give us the green light tomorrow," said Galindo.

He and his team have made changes after the council declined to sign off on the project last month. Some big changes include a minimum of 10 stories for each of the towers and maximum building height of 170 feet.

Another change is how much glass will cover the outside of the building. Galindo said they are planning for at least 50 percent.

“Some neighbors had expressed concerns about a big building being built so close to their house which is 600 feet away," said Galindo.

The first tower for Innovations Condominiums would be 12 stories high with 45 condos. Units would start at $360,000 to several million dollars.

“We think the revisions that have been made over the last six weeks have dramatically enhanced the quality of the project that we can expect as just codifying the development standard,” said Martin Zimmermann, Bryan Planning and Development Services Assistant Director.

Zimmermann said another sticking point was the impact the project would have on traffic in the area.

”Another standard was the requirement for traffic impact analysis which is now part of this," Zimmermann said. “In a nutshell we’re recommending approval of the request subject to the requirement that ordinary parkland dedication development standards apply to this project as well."

Galindo says he wants to begin construction soon if the city gives the go ahead.

“The tax base that we’re going to create is enormous. It’s going to help all the entities in the community," said Galindo.

That special meeting for the Bryan City Council starts Tuesday at 4 p.m. via zoom. Galindo also said a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone or TIRZ previously being discussed for the project is now off the table.

We have our story from September here.

Our first story from September 2019 is here.

We have the development website here.

