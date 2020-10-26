COVID in Context: After 3 deaths in past week, compare Brazos County fatality trends with Texas, U.S.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three deaths in as many days bring Brazos County’s COVID-19 death toll to 66.

Using data from the Brazos County Health District, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control, the cumulative deaths per day can be compared on the local, state, and national levels:

Death trends in the U.S. (KBTX)

