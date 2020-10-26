Advertisement

COVID in Context: After 3 deaths in past week, compare Brazos County fatality trends with Texas, U.S.

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three deaths in as many days bring Brazos County’s COVID-19 death toll to 66.

Using data from the Brazos County Health District, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control, the cumulative deaths per day can be compared on the local, state, and national levels:

Death trends in the U.S.
Death trends in the U.S.(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A surge of coronavirus hospitalizations is flooding hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

National

COVID-19 cases rise as White House says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
If 95% of Americans wear masks while in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved through February, according to a research study.

Latest News

Coronavirus

83K new US coronavirus cases for 2nd straight day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

Coronavirus

34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.