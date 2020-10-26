CSPD offers help to celebrate Halloween during pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While some cities have canceled trick or treating altogether, you can still get out and have some fun in College Station this year. Police are asking that you do so safely though.

Officer Bill Snell was on BVTM Monday and had these suggestions.

Trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. so officers can concentrate their patrols

Make sure the kids have flashlights

Have them walk off the street as much as possible and facing oncoming traffic

As for costumes, if there’s a weapon, make sure it’s cardboard or flexible

Check candy for possible tampering before giving it to kids

Officer Snell also says it’s good to follow CDC guidelines. They specifically say to make a cloth mask part of the costume and don’t rely on a plastic costume mask to keep your kids from spreading germs.

Authorities are also recommending different ideas to take the place of trick or treating like a scary movie night or an indoor treat hunt.

While CSPD will be out on Halloween night, Officer Snell says they won’t break up most large groups.

“We will be encouraging people to follow the guidelines. It’s a matter of just trying to keep the spread from happening. We’re not going to separate large groups unless they pose an actual physical hazard or if they are doing something they’re not supposed to be doing.”

