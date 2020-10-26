Advertisement

CSPD offers help to celebrate Halloween during pandemic

Officer Bill Snell was on BVTM Monday and had these suggestions
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While some cities have canceled trick or treating altogether, you can still get out and have some fun in College Station this year. Police are asking that you do so safely though.

  • Trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. so officers can concentrate their patrols
  • Make sure the kids have flashlights
  • Have them walk off the street as much as possible and facing oncoming traffic
  • As for costumes, if there’s a weapon, make sure it’s cardboard or flexible
  • Check candy for possible tampering before giving it to kids

Officer Snell also says it’s good to follow CDC guidelines. They specifically say to make a cloth mask part of the costume and don’t rely on a plastic costume mask to keep your kids from spreading germs.

Authorities are also recommending different ideas to take the place of trick or treating like a scary movie night or an indoor treat hunt.

While CSPD will be out on Halloween night, Officer Snell says they won’t break up most large groups.

“We will be encouraging people to follow the guidelines. It’s a matter of just trying to keep the spread from happening. We’re not going to separate large groups unless they pose an actual physical hazard or if they are doing something they’re not supposed to be doing.”

