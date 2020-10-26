Advertisement

Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 9

A&M Consolidated, Huntsville, Franklin, Normangee, Calvert are all ranked
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 9. A&M Consolidated stays at 3, Huntsville makes the rankings for the first time this year, Franklin remains at 7, undefeated Normangee is 10, and Calvert is 5. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 55-14 1

2 Duncanville (2-1) W: Waco, 56-9 2

3 Katy (4-0)W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 41-0 3

4 Austin Westlake (4-0) Idle 4

5 Allen (2-0) Idle 5

6 DeSoto (3-0) W: Waxahachie, 42-6 6

7 Lake Travis (4-0) W: Austin High, 62-20 7

8 Cy-Fair (5-0) W: Jersey Village, 56-21 8

9 Denton Guyer (3-1) W: McKinney, 55-35 9

10 Cedar Hill (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 38-14 10

11 Cypress Bridgeland (5-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 29-17 11

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (1-2 )W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 33-0 12

13 Humble Atascocita (1-1) W: Humble, 66-0 13

14 Katy Tompkins (4-0) W: Katy Taylor, 28-0 14

15 Prosper (3-0) W: Little Elm, 30-20 15

16 Flower Mound Marcus (4-0) W: Flower Mound, 55-14 16

17 Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 11-8 18

18 Spring (4-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 49-2 19

19 Pearland Dawson (5-0) W: Alief Taylor, 39-0 20

20 Spring Westfield (2-1) Idle 22

21 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 38-27 23

22 Southlake Carroll (2-1) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 57-21 24

23 Coverse Judson (3-1) W: South San Antonio, forfeit NR

24 Klein Oak (2-1) W: Klein Collins, 26-0 NR

25 San Antonio Johnson (4-0) W: San Antonio Brandeis, 19-6 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Denton Ryan (4-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 41-3 1

2 Highland Park (2-0) Idle 2

3 Lancaster (3-0) W: Dallas Adams, 47-7 3

4 Cedar Park (5-0) W: Austin Anderson, 82-0 5

5 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 35-34 4

6 Manvel (3-1) W: Angleton, 49-28 6

7 Longview (4-1) W: West Mesquite, 49-24 7

8 Lubbock Coronado (4-0) Idle 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (1-2) Idle 9

10 CC Veterans Memorial (4-0) Idle 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Ennis (3-0) W: Mansfield Summit, 63-26 1

2 Aledo (3-1) W: Everman, 37-0 2

3 A&M Consolidated (5-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 56-0 3

4 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Waltrip, 68-0 4

5 Frisco (4-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 45-15 5

6 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Burleson, 46-27 6

7 Texarkana Texas High (4-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 42-24 7

8 Wichita Falls Rider (4-1) W: Wichita Falls, 53-17 8

9 Lubbock-Cooper (4-1) W: Canyon Randall, 17-7 9

10 Huntsville (4-0)W: Bryan Rudder, 36-17 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Argyle (8-0) W: Terrell, 56-19 1

2 Lampasas (6-0) W: Austin LBJ, 36-18 2

3 Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-1) W: Corpus Christi Miller, 77-76 4

4 Corpus Christi Calallen (6-2) W: Alice, forfeit 5

5 Canyon (7-0) W: Pampa, 21-7 6

6 Melissa (6-1) W: Anna, 50-14 7

7 El Campo (6-1) W: Bay City, 42-8 9

8 Paris (6-3) W: Kaufman, 35-21 10

9 Midlothian Heritage (7-2) W: Waco La Vega, 31-21 NR

10 Waco La Vega (5-2) L: Midlothian Heritage, 31-21 3

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Carthage (6-0) W: Rusk, 51-7 1

2 West Orange-Stark (6-0) W: Liberty, 27-7 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Longview Spring Hill, forfeit 3

4 Jasper (6-1) W: Shepherd, 42-6 4

5 Gilmer (7-1) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 35-14 5

6 Salado (8-1) W: Jarrell, 47-0 6

7 China Spring (7-1) W: Robinson, 70-0 8

8 Caddo Mills (7-0) W: Nevada Community, 29-11 9

9 Glen Rose (8-0) W: Venus, forfeit 10

10 Graham (6-1) W: Vernon, 63-7 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Brock (8-0) W: Boyd, 49-14 1

2 Grandview (7-0) No contest vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff 2

3 Shallowater (7-0) W: Kermit, 52-7 3

4 Malakoff (5-2) W: Fairfield, 55-0 4

5 Tuscola Jim Ned (6-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0 7

6 Pottsboro (6-2) W: Bonham, forfeit 6

7 Llano (8-0) W: Blanco, 42-26 8

8 Columbus (7-1) W: Hempstead, 51-26 9

9 Gladewater (7-2) W: White Oak, 31-14 10

10 East Chambers (7-0) W: Kirbyville, 45-7 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Canadian (6-1) W: Friona, 73-14 1

2 Gunter (7-1) W: Blue Ridge, forfeit 2

3 Poth (7-0) Idle 3

4 Daingerfield (7-1) W: Paul Pewitt, 49-17 4

5 East Bernard (8-1) W: Tidehaven, 44-14 5

6 Spearman (7-1)W: Dimmitt, 63-0 6

7 Franklin (6-2) W: Buffalo, 69-38 7

8 Idalou (6-0) W: Stanton, 56-8 8

9 Childress (7-1) W: Tulia, 48-7 9

10 Waskom (7-0) W: Harleton, 49-0 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Shiner (7-0) Idle 1

2 Refugio (7-0) Idle 2

3 Post (8-0) W: Floydada, 69-0 3

4 Lindsay (8-0) Idle 4

5 Joaquin (8-0) W: Shelbyville, 32-14 5

6 San Saba (6-1) W: De Leon, 47-0 6

7 Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 27-20 7

8 Timpson (9-0) W: West Hardin, 63-0 8

9 Cisco (5-3) W: Coleman, 27-0 9

10 Normangee (8-0) W: Alto, 35-22 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Mart (7-0) Idle 1

2 Hamlin (8-0) W: Crosbyton, forfeitt 2

3 Wellington (8-0) W: Clarendon, 42-22 3

4 Windthorst (7-1) W: Chico, 47-0 4

5 Wheeler (7-1) W: Memphis, 36-20 5

6 Albany (7-1) W: Santo, 34-14 6

7 McCamey (6-1) W: Iraan, 55-7 7

8 Christoval (7-1)W: Eldorado, 43-20 8

9 Falls City (6-2) W: Agua Dulce, 42-7 9

10 Vega (6-2) W: Booker, 51-7 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Sterling City (8-0) W: Westbrook, 38-28 2

2 Borden County (6-2) W: Whiteface, 66-0 3

3 Westbrook (7-1) L: Sterling City, 38-28 1

4 Rankin (7-1) W: Grady, 52-0 4

5 May (8-1) W: Baird, 66-16 5

6 Happy (7-1) W: Valley, 62-28 6

7 Knox City (5-2) W: Northside, 55-4 8

8 Leakey (7-1) W: McDade, 62-12 7

9 Union Hill (8-0 )W: Campbell, 77-7 9

10 Water Valley (4-2) W: Eden, 56-6 NR

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 76-0 1

2 Motley County (6-1) idle 3

3 Richland Springs (7-0)W: Mullin, 46-0 2

4 Groom (6-1) idle 6

5 Calvert (6-2) W: Chester, 51-6 4

6 Jayton (7-1) W: Guthrie, 46-0 5

7 Klondike (8-0) W: Sands, 48-0 7

8 Anton (8-0) idle 8

9 Fannindel (7-0) W: Forestburg, 53-6 9

10 Follett (8-0) W: Darrouzett, 68-0 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0) Idle 1

2 Fort Worth Nolan (4-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 44-0 2

3 Plano John Paul II (2-1) W: Midland Christian, 24-13 3

4 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3) Idle 4

5 San Antonio Cornerstone (6-1) W: Del Rio, 41-14 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prev rank

1 Austin Veritas (4-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 46-28 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (3-1) W: Bulverde Bracken, 66-19 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (3-1) Idle 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-1) W: Austin NYOS, 48-0 4

5 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 5

