Advertisement

Food for Families Info

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wednesday, December 2nd - Brazos Center - 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

The holidays are a time when family and friends come together. As the family of KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, December 2nd at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 25th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

During this event we will broadcast live throughout the day as we work to alleviate hunger in the Brazos Valley. Shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort that benefits the mobile pantry operated by the Brazos Valley Food Bank, your local non-profit organization “seeking to eliminate hunger by the distribution of food and grocery products through a network of nonprofit organization while providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger.” Together we can make a difference.

Additional drop sites are located at the Kimbro Center, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Navasota Valley Electric Coop in Franklin, 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, 6:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, 6:00a.m – 7:00p.m. and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. To your family, from our family at KBTX-TV, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

DONATION IDEAS

Please Remember, Non-perishables only! No homemade or perishable items will be accepted.

Beans (canned or dried)Vegetables (canned)Canned Meats
Cereal (family size)Cereal (individual size)Cereal Bars
ChiliCoffeeDiapers (child & adult)
FlourFruits (canned)Mac n’ Cheese
Fruit cups (shelf stable)Granola BarsJam/Jelly
Juice Boxes (individual size)Ketchup & MustardVienna Sausages (poptop)
OatmealPaper TowelPeanut Butter
Pudding (shelf stable)RiceRavioli
PastaSugarSoup (regular and pop top)
Toilet PaperTuna (regular and pop top)Tuna/Chicken Salad kits
Bottled Water

Latest News

Page

Our Daily Pledge

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
KBTX Our Daily Pledge

Page

Buy the Brazos

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
Buy the Brazos

Page

Aggieland Credit Union

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Aggieland Credit Union

Page

Aggieland Safari

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
Aggieland Safari

Latest News

Page

Cameron Park Zoo

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
Cameron Park Zoo

Page

The Carlson Law Firm

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
The Carlson Law Firm in Bryan

Page

Curtis L. Kaiser D.D.S.

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
Curtis L. Kaiser D.D.S.

Page

George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Center

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Center

Page

Green Duct Services

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
Green Duct Services

Page

Learning Express Toys

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
Learning Express Toys