Geczik Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Soccer’s Lauren Geczik was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Geczik scored the first two goals of her career in just 36 minutes of play at Tennessee. With the match deadlocked at 0-0, she entered the match in the 25th minute and scored in her first 2:14 on the pitch. Geczik added her second goal in the 39th minute to give the Aggies the 2-0 lead at the intermission en route to a 3-1 victory.

The Houston product has five points on the season with two goals and one assist.

It marked the third consecutive week in which an Aggie earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition. Barbara Olivieri earned the honor each of the last two Mondays.

Texas A&M is 4-1-0 on the season. The Maroon & White returns to action Friday when they travel to Tuscaloosa for a 7 p.m. contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Latest News

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 9

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 9. A&M Consolidated stays at 3, Huntsville makes the rankings for the first time this year, Franklin remains at 7, undefeated Normangee is 10, and Calvert is 5. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

Sports

Sports

Three father and son duos shine on the field together

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Most teams consider each other family, a bond between brothers. And for some, the coach is a father figure. But for three Brazos Valley teams, the connection is there both on the field and at home.

Sports

Paysse Grabs Share of First Round Lead at Legends

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M sophomore William Paysse fired a 7-under 64 and all four Aggie scorers turned in under-par rounds as the Aggie men’s golf team challenged for the day one lead at the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Latest News

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 7

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 7 of the 2020 NFL season, including Jace Sternberger catching his first career regular season touchdown.

Sports

AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Indiana jumped into The Associated Press college football poll Sunday after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.

Sports

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns Six Wins on Day Two of Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
Texas A&M men’s tennis took on host-South Carolina at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout Saturday earning six wins on day two at the Carolina Tennis Center.

Sports

Saban says Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle out for rest of season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Alabama coach Nick Saban says junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is out for the rest of the season after hurting his right ankle on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game with Tennessee.

Sports

Iola tops Milano 51-6

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT
|
By Andy Krauss
Iola quarterback Case Creamer scored a pair of early touchdowns as Iola beat Milano 51-6 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

High School Football

Normangee Panthers remain undefeated

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Perez
Normangee Panthers remain undefeated