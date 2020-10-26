Advertisement

House fire in north Bryan displaces resident

House fire in Bryan sends one to the hospital
House fire in Bryan sends one to the hospital(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what started a fire that has displaced an adult with disabilities.

The fire began about 5 a.m. Monday at the home on West 16th Street, according to the fire marshal’s office. The adult with disabilities was home at the time. Investigators say this individual was not obviously hurt but was sent to the hospital as a precaution, where he was checked out and sent home.

The resident spoke off-camera to KBTX and confirmed that he was able to get out of the home before he was burned and was cleared to leave the hospital.

The resident is unable to stay at the home due to the fire damage. The American Red Cross is providing assistance for the resident’s immediate needs.

The aftermath of a house fire in Bryan
The aftermath of a house fire in Bryan(KBTX)

