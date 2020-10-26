Advertisement

Local church celebrates pastor’s 13th anniversary with drive-through parade

North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church celebrated its pastor’s 13th anniversary leading the congregation with a drive-through parade Sunday.
Pastor Sam Hill and his wife watch as members of his congregation drive through and pay their respects to celebrate Hill's 13th anniversary leading the church.
Pastor Sam Hill and his wife watch as members of his congregation drive through and pay their respects to celebrate Hill's 13th anniversary leading the church.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church celebrated its pastor’s 13th anniversary leading the congregation with a drive-through parade Sunday.

Vehicles lined up and drove through the church’s parking lot and past its front lawn where pastor Sam Hill and his wife sat and watched as members of the congregation waved and paid their respects.

“We’ve been locked down since March, so just to see everybody is truly a blessing,” Hill said. “I love them, and this is how they’re expressing their love to myself and my family, and I really appreciate that. This has made my day."

As each car passed by the lawn set up with two chairs and balloons, church members got out to give a gift to the pastor and express their love with some words of appreciation.

“I feel it’s a blessing,” Hill said. “I thank God for planting me here and giving me the opportunity to serve, to love and be loved, to go through the ups and downs of life that we all go through with them. It’s been a joy. I don’t quite have the words to explain.”

Hill says he never thought about making it this far when he started his journey as North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church’s pastor 13 years ago.

“I like the idea of being able to be in a place and watch some of the kids that are there now grow up who weren’t even born when I got here," Hill said. “We’ve had many go off to college since I’ve been here. Just being a part of all their lives has meant so much to me, and so I like the idea of being able to stay here and see those things happen.”

Hill also said being able to do something like this means that much more during a pandemic that’s kept everyone as disconnected as ever during his lifetime.

“I’m just thankful, extremely thankful,” Hill said. “This couldn’t have happened without the support of everyone, and that they would go to this length just because they love me and my family, I’ll get to a quiet place and shed a tear or two later today.”

