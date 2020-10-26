Local restaurants pivoting business during pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -COVID-19 has forced local businesses to think outside the box in order to make a living.

Some restaurant owners are choosing to make a pivot in business to keep up with sales and the pandemic.

Mad Taco owner Peter Madden says closing his first location off of University Drive was a tough choice.

“We tried to stay open but it just wasn’t the sales that we needed to justify being open,” said Madden.

Madden says they aren’t giving up just yet, and instead are looking at ways to compete with area restaurants and COVID-19.

“We started thinking, what else can we do. What piece of the market can we grab that maybe doesn’t exist,” said Madden.

Next month Mad Melts will open its doors in the familiar space off University Drive, serving up gourmet grilled cheeses and soups.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions. I’m grateful to be able to pivot and do some of the things that we’ve done and it feels really good and I’m extremely grateful for the support that we’ve gotten from the community but it’s also horrible. It really set me and my family back quite a bit,” said Madden.

It’s a situation restaurant owner Tai Lee knows too well.

“We decided you know what either we continue this path and die or we’re going to have to try and change and come up with some kind of saving plan,” said Lee.

Lee says his fine-dining restaurant Veritas couldn’t cut it in the pandemic. Now, Solt has taken its place with a new menu and new prices.

“Wider demographics are actually trying out our restaurant and we have absolutely seen a humongous increase, spike on take out as well,” said Lee.

Madden says they’re excited for the new adventure and hope the community is too.

“We are doing what we can to move forward and trying to make the best out of a bad situation, doesn’t mean it’s going to work out but I hope it does,” said Madden.

Mad Melt is slated to open on Nov. 3. Any updates on the progress can be found on Mad Taco’s Facebook page.

