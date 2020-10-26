More than 45,000 early voters so far in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Early voting has reached a new record here in Brazos County.

Brazos County elections officials say 45,000 registered voters have cast their ballot so far and that number keeps growing. The Brazos County Elections Administration Building has seen nearly 9,000 voters while the College Station Utilities Training Building has had more than 13,0000. Brazos County now has more than 122,000 registered voters.

Trudy Hancock, the county’s election’s administrator said they are getting calls about people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and still wanting to vote. There is an option for that.

“If you vote then you can vote curbside. Have someone drive you and call the polling place and they’ll send someone out to help you vote in your car so you can vote curbside and you don’t have to go in. You’re not risking your heath or the health of anyone else in line," Hancock said.

They also tell us you can drop off your mail-in ballots at the post offices in B/CS. They will need to be walked in and given to postal staff. Those mail in ballots are going to the Elections Administration Building twice a day and not being processed in Houston to speed up the process.

