Paysse Grabs Share of First Round Lead at Legends

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Franklin, Tenn. – Texas A&M sophomore William Paysse fired a 7-under 64 and all four Aggie scorers turned in under-par rounds as the Aggie men’s golf team challenged for the day one lead at the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

As a team, the Aggies carded a 12-under 272, which was just one shot behind leader Vanderbilt’s 13-under 271. The Aggies and Razorbacks were tied for second.

Paysse, a redshirt sophomore from Belton, Texas, was bogey-free for the day, while posting five birdies and an eagle. Paysse finished birdie-eagle to get to 7-under and shared the day one lead with Ross Steelman of Missouri and Julian Perico of Arkansas.

Also tallying under-par rounds for the Aggies were senior Brandon Smith (3-under 68), senior Walker Lee (1-under 70) and junior Sam Bennett (1-under 70). Smith stands in a tie for 12th, while Lee and Bennett were tied for 29th after day one. Senior Dan Erickson carded a 2-over 73 and was tied for 55th.

For the second round, Texas A&M will be paired with Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and the Aggies will tee off from the front from 10:40 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. CT.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

(On William Paysse’s 64 and grabbing day one lead) “Willie (Paysse) was solid throughout the round and he took advantage of his chances. He hit a lot of fairways which gave him a bunch of looks at birdies. It was good to see him back on track after a disappointing tournament a few weeks ago in Arkansas.”

(On team rallying on the back nine) “We always talk about that it takes four and a half to five hours to play a good round. They weren’t great through the first 12 holes, but they finished extremely well. They were able to turn a frustrating day into a very good score. It was a matter of the guys getting some momentum, sticking to the game plan and making some putts. We took one step toward having a quality tournament.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

PlaceTeam/PlayerRd. 1
T2Texas A&M272 (-12)
T1William Paysse64 (-7)
T12Brandon Smith68 (-3)
T29Walker Lee70 (-1)
T29Sam Bennett70 (-1)
T55Dan Erickson73 (+2)

In the Standings:

PlaceTeamTotal (To Par)
1Vanderbilt271 -13
T2Arkansas272 -12
T2Texas A&M272 -12
4Georgia275 -9
T5LSU276 -8
T5Ole Miss276 -8
T5Tennessee276 -8
8Florida277 -7
9Auburn278 -6
10Alabama279 -5
11South Carolina280 -4
12Missouri284 E
13Kentucky285 +1
14Mississippi State286 +2

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action in Tennessee at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

