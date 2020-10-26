Paysse Grabs Share of First Round Lead at Legends

Franklin, Tenn. – Texas A&M sophomore William Paysse fired a 7-under 64 and all four Aggie scorers turned in under-par rounds as the Aggie men’s golf team challenged for the day one lead at the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

As a team, the Aggies carded a 12-under 272, which was just one shot behind leader Vanderbilt’s 13-under 271. The Aggies and Razorbacks were tied for second.

Paysse, a redshirt sophomore from Belton, Texas, was bogey-free for the day, while posting five birdies and an eagle. Paysse finished birdie-eagle to get to 7-under and shared the day one lead with Ross Steelman of Missouri and Julian Perico of Arkansas.

Also tallying under-par rounds for the Aggies were senior Brandon Smith (3-under 68), senior Walker Lee (1-under 70) and junior Sam Bennett (1-under 70). Smith stands in a tie for 12th, while Lee and Bennett were tied for 29th after day one. Senior Dan Erickson carded a 2-over 73 and was tied for 55th.

For the second round, Texas A&M will be paired with Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and the Aggies will tee off from the front from 10:40 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. CT.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

(On William Paysse’s 64 and grabbing day one lead) “Willie (Paysse) was solid throughout the round and he took advantage of his chances. He hit a lot of fairways which gave him a bunch of looks at birdies. It was good to see him back on track after a disappointing tournament a few weeks ago in Arkansas.”

(On team rallying on the back nine) “We always talk about that it takes four and a half to five hours to play a good round. They weren’t great through the first 12 holes, but they finished extremely well. They were able to turn a frustrating day into a very good score. It was a matter of the guys getting some momentum, sticking to the game plan and making some putts. We took one step toward having a quality tournament.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Place Team/Player Rd. 1 T2 Texas A&M 272 (-12) T1 William Paysse 64 (-7) T12 Brandon Smith 68 (-3) T29 Walker Lee 70 (-1) T29 Sam Bennett 70 (-1) T55 Dan Erickson 73 (+2)

In the Standings:

Place Team Total (To Par) 1 Vanderbilt 271 -13 T2 Arkansas 272 -12 T2 Texas A&M 272 -12 4 Georgia 275 -9 T5 LSU 276 -8 T5 Ole Miss 276 -8 T5 Tennessee 276 -8 8 Florida 277 -7 9 Auburn 278 -6 10 Alabama 279 -5 11 South Carolina 280 -4 12 Missouri 284 E 13 Kentucky 285 +1 14 Mississippi State 286 +2

