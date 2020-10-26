Paysse Grabs Share of First Round Lead at Legends
Franklin, Tenn. – Texas A&M sophomore William Paysse fired a 7-under 64 and all four Aggie scorers turned in under-par rounds as the Aggie men’s golf team challenged for the day one lead at the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.
As a team, the Aggies carded a 12-under 272, which was just one shot behind leader Vanderbilt’s 13-under 271. The Aggies and Razorbacks were tied for second.
Paysse, a redshirt sophomore from Belton, Texas, was bogey-free for the day, while posting five birdies and an eagle. Paysse finished birdie-eagle to get to 7-under and shared the day one lead with Ross Steelman of Missouri and Julian Perico of Arkansas.
Also tallying under-par rounds for the Aggies were senior Brandon Smith (3-under 68), senior Walker Lee (1-under 70) and junior Sam Bennett (1-under 70). Smith stands in a tie for 12th, while Lee and Bennett were tied for 29th after day one. Senior Dan Erickson carded a 2-over 73 and was tied for 55th.
For the second round, Texas A&M will be paired with Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and the Aggies will tee off from the front from 10:40 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. CT.
Head Coach Brian Kortan said:
(On William Paysse’s 64 and grabbing day one lead) “Willie (Paysse) was solid throughout the round and he took advantage of his chances. He hit a lot of fairways which gave him a bunch of looks at birdies. It was good to see him back on track after a disappointing tournament a few weeks ago in Arkansas.”
(On team rallying on the back nine) “We always talk about that it takes four and a half to five hours to play a good round. They weren’t great through the first 12 holes, but they finished extremely well. They were able to turn a frustrating day into a very good score. It was a matter of the guys getting some momentum, sticking to the game plan and making some putts. We took one step toward having a quality tournament.”
Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):
|Place
|Team/Player
|Rd. 1
|T2
|Texas A&M
|272 (-12)
|T1
|William Paysse
|64 (-7)
|T12
|Brandon Smith
|68 (-3)
|T29
|Walker Lee
|70 (-1)
|T29
|Sam Bennett
|70 (-1)
|T55
|Dan Erickson
|73 (+2)
In the Standings:
|Place
|Team
|Total (To Par)
|1
|Vanderbilt
|271 -13
|T2
|Arkansas
|272 -12
|T2
|Texas A&M
|272 -12
|4
|Georgia
|275 -9
|T5
|LSU
|276 -8
|T5
|Ole Miss
|276 -8
|T5
|Tennessee
|276 -8
|8
|Florida
|277 -7
|9
|Auburn
|278 -6
|10
|Alabama
|279 -5
|11
|South Carolina
|280 -4
|12
|Missouri
|284 E
|13
|Kentucky
|285 +1
|14
|Mississippi State
|286 +2
Follow the Action:
Fans can follow the action in Tennessee at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.