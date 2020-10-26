Advertisement

Portion of State Highway 30 to have lower speed limit soon in Grimes County

A portion of the highway will change from 70 to 65-miles-an-hour.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARLOS, Texas (KBTX) - A change is coming to a busy highway in Grimes County.

TxDOT has announced a portion of State Highway 30 will be lowered from 70-miles-an-hour to 65.

Starting Nov. 2 the speed limit will be lowered from the Brazos County line at the Navasota River to Carlos. TxDOT said the new signs will have flags on them for several weeks so that drivers will more easily notice the change.

