Portion of State Highway 30 to have lower speed limit soon in Grimes County

CARLOS, Texas (KBTX) - A change is coming to a busy highway in Grimes County.

TxDOT has announced a portion of State Highway 30 will be lowered from 70-miles-an-hour to 65.

Starting Nov. 2 the speed limit will be lowered from the Brazos County line at the Navasota River to Carlos. TxDOT said the new signs will have flags on them for several weeks so that drivers will more easily notice the change.

