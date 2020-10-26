This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Gerald Burnett of the Bryan Fire Department.

Gerald, an Assistant Fire Marshal, is known for helping his community with everything from installing free smoke detectors, to buying meals for the hungry. He also helped start Homelessness Canceled, an organization that works to provide shelter to local residents in need.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Gerald Burnett.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.