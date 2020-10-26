Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Gerald Burnett of the Bryan Fire Department.

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Gerald Burnett of the Bryan Fire Department. 

Gerald, an Assistant Fire Marshal, is known for helping his community with everything from installing free smoke detectors, to buying meals for the hungry. He also helped start Homelessness Canceled, an organization that works to provide shelter to local residents in need.

