Whataburger is coming to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Whataburger will soon be built in Caldwell.

According to a Facebook post, a groundbreaking on the location at Highway 21 and Wright Street will happen very soon.

The post also stated the news comes after a year of negotiations and a few hiccups along the way.

Additional details about when the Whataburger location will open have not been announced at this time.

