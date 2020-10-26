Whataburger is coming to Caldwell
A groundbreaking on the location at Highway 21 and Wright Street will happen very soon
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Whataburger will soon be built in Caldwell.
According to a Facebook post, a groundbreaking on the location at Highway 21 and Wright Street will happen very soon.
The post also stated the news comes after a year of negotiations and a few hiccups along the way.
Additional details about when the Whataburger location will open have not been announced at this time.
