Advertisement

Wicked Woods collecting screams and food donations

Wicked Woods is collecting food donations and using ticket sales to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Wicked Woods
Wicked Woods(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wicked Woods is back for their 22nd year. The annual haunted trail is focused on collecting screams and food.

Wicked Woods is collecting food donations and using ticket sales to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The trails will be filled with creepy clowns, spooky shadows and more.

The event is for ages 12 and up, a waiver is required to enter the event. Attendees under 18-years-old will need a guardian present to sign. Closed toe shoes, face coverings and tickets are also required for the event.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, spots are limited and numbers will be capped. Tickets can only be purchased online, here.

Wicked Woods will be open Oct. 27-31 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

The event will be at 10436 North Dowling Road.

Online Tickets are LIVE (Follow Link for Purchase): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wicked-woods-tickets-123013162681 -...

Posted by Wicked Woods on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Whataburger is coming to Caldwell

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
Whataburger will soon open a location in Caldwell

Local

More than 45,000 early voters so far in Brazos County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
More than 45,000 have voted early in Brazos County so far.

News

Zeta strengthens into a hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Storm will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, and again along the US Gulf Coast.

Latest News

Local

Brazos County residents may walk mail-in-ballots into post office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County residents may walk mail-in-ballots into post office

News

Police identify 3 shooting victims found dead in home in local neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police Monday identified two men and a woman who were found shot to death over the weekend in a home in a local neighborhood.

News

CSPD offers help to celebrate Halloween during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
While some cities have canceled trick or treating altogether, you can still get out and have some fun in College Station this year. Police are asking that you do so safely though!

News

Portion of State Highway 30 to have lower speed limit soon in Grimes County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A portion of the highway will have the speed limit lowered to 65.

News

Baylor Scott & White celebrates one-year anniversary of TAVR procedure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station is celebrating a big anniversary this month.

Coronavirus

39 new COVID-19 cases, 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.