Wicked Woods collecting screams and food donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wicked Woods is back for their 22nd year. The annual haunted trail is focused on collecting screams and food.

Wicked Woods is collecting food donations and using ticket sales to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The trails will be filled with creepy clowns, spooky shadows and more.

The event is for ages 12 and up, a waiver is required to enter the event. Attendees under 18-years-old will need a guardian present to sign. Closed toe shoes, face coverings and tickets are also required for the event.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, spots are limited and numbers will be capped. Tickets can only be purchased online, here.

Wicked Woods will be open Oct. 27-31 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

The event will be at 10436 North Dowling Road.

