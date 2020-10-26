Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Sheriff candidates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk is stepping down as the top lawman of the county following six four-year-terms.

Two of the men looking to take the position currently are employed at the sheriff’s office. The other candidate says he doesn’t really want the job. (We’ll explain that further down in the story).

Wayne Dicky, Republican

Republican candidate Wayne Dicky has the sheriff’s endorsement and has been with the agency since joining as a jail officer in 1986. He became jail administrator in 1997.

“I am the right choice to lead the Sheriff’s Office into the future. I have real hands-on experience, creating, developing, and implementing strategic initiatives within the Office. I have a proven track record of leadership within the Sheriff’s Office and professional organizations. And, I have a passion for innovation, to develop law enforcement techniques that make our communities safer and stronger,” said Dicky.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has seen tremendous growth over the past 23 years and will continue to evolve as the population of Brazos County increases. I am so proud to work alongside the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office. They work hard every single day to make Brazos County a leader in service, operations, technology, and innovation. During my tenure as Jail Administrator, we have hosted both law enforcement and corrections professionals from across the United States and around the world to share our best practices. They want to know how we do it in Brazos County. That is a testament to our current Sheriff and my coworkers who take tremendous pride in making the Sheriff’s Office a leader in the law enforcement community. With all that has been accomplished, there is more work to be done. Brazos County is growing and our community is changing. The Sheriff’s Office must be prepared for new challenges. I have outlined the most pressing issues that our community currently faces and my approach to addressing these issues to ensure a stronger and safer community,” said Dicky.

Patrick Logan, Democrat

Dicky’s Democratic opponent is one of the staff members at the jail. Patrick Logan is a detention officer. He’s only been on the job for two years now but feels a fresh set of ideas is what the county could use. One of his top priorities is mental health care for inmates.

“When someone breaks a leg or has a cold you go to the doctor and get them the help they need to heal, but when you have a mental illness people don’t see it that way.”

Logan is one of the staff members of the Brazos County Detention Center who recently recovered from COVID-19. He addressed this on his Facebook page:

“Jails by their very design are extremely susceptible to outbreaks of disease. Reducing the jail population through bail reform and releasing non-violent offenders is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus within the facility. Thankfully, I have recently recovered from COVID-19 - but others have not been so lucky. As your sheriff, I would implement a virus protocol to prevent outbreaks in the future, as I take the health of all 230,000 constituents very seriously," said Logan.

“I’m 26. I recognize that makes me very young compared to the person who normally pursues public office - but I feel that oftentimes Law Enforcement is out of touch with the needs of the people. When the only person that is qualified for the office is someone in their 50s and 60s who has spent their entire career working within the system, they come to rely on the status quo. When the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail,” said Logan.

Clyde Garland, Libertarian

Clyde Garland is a retired Brazos County resident who hopes to win the race but admits he doesn’t have a chance. In fact, he doesn’t even want the job.

“No. I hate politics and I don’t want to be sheriff,” he recently told KBTX in an interview. When asked why he’s running, he said he wanted to use this platform to share his concerns with the community and with the winning candidate.

“Here is what I want from our sheriff. Like all government agents, he has taken an oath to support our U.S. Constitution. Therefore, I want him to read it. Next, I want our sheriff to recognize that he is the highest-ranking law enforcer in our county because he is elected. Most sheriffs do not know this and bow to federal requests. Federal agents have to ask the Sheriff’s permission to police in their county. I want our sheriff to take the lead and not just provide a roadblock service,” said Garland.

His other concerns include jurors: “Jurors have the right to render a just verdict. They have this right even with their judge says they do not.”

About drugs: “Drug laws do more harm than good. Repeal them. If unconstitutional federal laws prohibiting drugs were voided, law enforcement agencies and their jails could be greatly reduced.”

And COVID-19: “Our representatives never let a real or perceived disaster go to waste. They use them to get more power, which always means more control over our lives. Covid-19, is an example of turning a “perceived” major disaster into an actual major disaster by shutting down our economy.”

