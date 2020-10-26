Zeta strengthens into a hurricane
Zeta will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, and again along the US Gulf Coast.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the 2:10 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hunters have found that Zeta has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday afternoon.
The storm is still expected to make landfall along the northern Yucatan Peninsula, then move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Upper level winds are expected to steer Zeta away from Texas, with landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast by midweek as a low-end hurricane.
Zeta has formed near the same area as Delta earlier this month. The current track is for the storm to be farther east by landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast than what we saw with Delta, but the forecast track may shift before midweek landfall. The same upper level winds should provide enough shear to keep the storm on the “weaker” side, with clearing conditions expected before the end of the week.
Here is the latest information on Hurricane Zeta:
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Movement
|Pressure
|About 105 miles SE of Cozumel, Mexico
|80 mph
|NW at 10 mph
|981 mb
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.