Zeta strengthens into a hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the 2:10 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hunters have found that Zeta has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday afternoon.

The storm is still expected to make landfall along the northern Yucatan Peninsula, then move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Upper level winds are expected to steer Zeta away from Texas, with landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast by midweek as a low-end hurricane.

Zeta has formed near the same area as Delta earlier this month. The current track is for the storm to be farther east by landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast than what we saw with Delta, but the forecast track may shift before midweek landfall. The same upper level winds should provide enough shear to keep the storm on the “weaker” side, with clearing conditions expected before the end of the week.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Zeta:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Pressure About 105 miles SE of Cozumel, Mexico 80 mph NW at 10 mph 981 mb

#Zeta is now a #hurricane - the 11th of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Only 2 other Atlantic hurricane seasons on record (since 1851) have had 11+ Atlantic hurricanes by October 26: 1950 and 2005. pic.twitter.com/gaD7Jsgzho — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 26, 2020

210 PM CDT Update: Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that #Zeta is now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph. More information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/wAESCd9FP5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.