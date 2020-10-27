Be Remarkable: Local woman works hard to keep Big Brothers Big Sisters going

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Big Brothers Big Sisters recruits community volunteers to match them with at-risk youth. The mentors (called Bigs) provide encouragement, friendship, guidance, and support to children (called littles) in need of a positive and caring adult role model in their life.

Studies show that children matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister are less likely to use illegal drugs or alcohol, less likely to skip school more confident in their school performance, and more trusting of parents and guardians.

All volunteers are fully screened and trained before they are matched with a child. After the match is made, professional case managers support the match and assist the volunteer with any issues that may arise. It is through this professional match support that Big Brothers Big Sisters is able to achieve such significant positive outcomes.

Currently, there are 300 kids and teens enrolled in the program and 80 on a waiting list. The local branch director is Terry Dougherty and the board of directors say she’s the reason the organization has been able to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hours of the day or week mean nothing to her, as very few things will get in her way to make sure that at-risk youth find a big mentor. Covid-19 has changed so much for us, and Terry has done everything with her power to maintain normalcy for the youth and to keep making matches,” said Board Member Ben Speer.

“Terry she gives everything that she has to give for big Brothers big sisters no matter what she’s there for that organization,” said Board Member Erica Alcala.

All this and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Terry Dougherty with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

On Friday, BBBS will have its first formal fundraiser since the pandemic began. The annual TexAgs Clay Shoot presented by Texas Farm Credit is happening at the Boswell Porter 4-H Range in Caldwell. For more details on how to participate click here.

