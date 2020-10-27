Advertisement

COLD start, and perhaps finish, to Tuesday

By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Early morning and we are all looking at a brisk north wind moving through the Brazos Valley. The cold front that swept through yesterday has successfully cleared our area and is approaching the Gulf coast this morning, which could mean a gray and CHILLY day for just about all of us. Either way, it’s mighty chilly this morning, so bundle up!

Drizzle and light showers remain possible through the morning, slowly drying up by Tuesday afternoon. That plus the cloud cover holds afternoon highs to the low / mid 50s across the area Tuesday. Again, east of I-45 is expected to reach the mid and upper 50s -- but we will need to monitor the position of the front closely. There is a chance warmer air may surge east, pushing highs there into the 60s or 70s (low chance, but not ruled out). For everyone else, at best it feels like the mid-to-upper 40s with the wind factored in. Wednesday has the potential for more rain to drift through off and on, once again holding afternoon highs to the 50s. All said and done by Thursday morning, 1/2″+ of rain is plausible. Clearing skies for the final days of October with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s to right around 70°.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for drizzle and rain. High: 52. Wind chills: mid 40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 49. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. High: 56. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for drizzle and rain before midnight. Low: 42. Wind chills in the upper 30s. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

