College Station Parks & Recreation handing out free arts and crafts packets to celebrate Day of the Dead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Parks & Recreation Department is handing out free arts and crafts packets all week to celebrate the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.

The packets are the beginning of a cultural series the department is starting by promoting different traditions in an effort to better understand our friends' and neighbors' cultures.

City of College Station Recreation Manager Ana Romero says her own family experiences inspired her to come up with the idea to put the packets together.

“I come from a Mexican background where my family has built alters every year for Day of the Dead, starting with my great-grandma,” Romero said. “It’s just been a tradition that we continue to do in remembrance of everyone who’s not with us anymore.”

Each packet includes a fact sheet about Day of the Dead, coloring sheets, and crafts that capture the spirit of the holiday. People can stop by the CSPR office at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park and pick up as many as they want for their kids between October 26 and 30. Those interested can even call in advance and request someone to bring a packet out to their car.

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican traditional holiday that celebrates family members and friends who have passed. It is usually celebrated on November 1 and 2. Romero says November 2 tends to be the day where people celebrate with anything that makes them remember those who are not here with us anymore.

“Making any type of food or drinks they used to have or doing any of the things they used to do while they were alive are popular ways to celebrate," Romero said. “Sometimes, the only way you can remember things like that is when someone in your family who got to meet them tells a story about it, and those are some of the things you get to share with people on November 2."

Romero says the parks and recreation department plans to make another packet available in February to celebrate Black History Month.

