Family of local mother who died in crash seeking assistance to pay for memorial services

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a young mother who died in a crash last week is asking for help paying for her memorial services.

Ariana Lopez, 19, died from her injuries after a suspected DWI crash early Friday morning.

Lopez’s Great-Aunt Tina Landaverde says the family is devastated and trying to figure out how to move on with their lives.

Lopez leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

“She was an awesome girl, and a great mother. She would do anything for her son,” said Landaverde. “We miss her dearly. It’s just hard losing someone at a young age, especially being a passenger. It just hurts seeing the family in pain, seeing her little boy asking for her whenever it is time for his bedtime."

The family had shirts made to honor her life and is selling them at Post Oak Mall. To help pay for the funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe.

A rosary is being held Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The celebration of life is Friday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at All Families Mortuary in Hearne.

Lopez’s boyfriend and father of her son, Joel Becerra, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to College Station police. The 21-year-old has been charged with manslaughter. Police say he gave conflicting statements about the moments prior to the crash and remains in jail.

