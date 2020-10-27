Advertisement

Family of local mother who died in crash seeking assistance to pay for memorial services

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a young mother who died in a crash last week is asking for help paying for her memorial services.

Ariana Lopez, 19, died from her injuries after a suspected DWI crash early Friday morning.

Lopez’s Great-Aunt Tina Landaverde says the family is devastated and trying to figure out how to move on with their lives.

Lopez leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

“She was an awesome girl, and a great mother. She would do anything for her son,” said Landaverde. “We miss her dearly. It’s just hard losing someone at a young age, especially being a passenger. It just hurts seeing the family in pain, seeing her little boy asking for her whenever it is time for his bedtime."

The family had shirts made to honor her life and is selling them at Post Oak Mall. To help pay for the funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe.

A rosary is being held Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The celebration of life is Friday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at All Families Mortuary in Hearne.

Lopez’s boyfriend and father of her son, Joel Becerra, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to College Station police. The 21-year-old has been charged with manslaughter. Police say he gave conflicting statements about the moments prior to the crash and remains in jail.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Russ Ford and Jane Sherman are the candidates in the race for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Local

Some families with COVID concerns about traditional trick-or-treating finding alternative options to celebrate Halloween this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Some local organizations are also getting creative to put on something new to provide families with alternatives to the more standard Halloween celebrations.

Local

Local nonprofit run by mother and son helps community know dangers of drunk driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local mother and son run nonprofit showing dangers of drinking and driving.

News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

Local

College Station Parks & Recreation handing out free arts and crafts packets to celebrate Day of the Dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Day of the Dead is a Mexican traditional holiday that celebrates family members and friends who have passed. It is usually celebrated on November 1 and 2.

News

Local restaurants pivoting business during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/26

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

College Station Parks & Recreation handing out free arts and crafts packets to celebrate Day of the Dead

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Family of local mother who died in suspected DWI crash speak out

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Some families finding alternative options to celebrate Halloween this year

Updated: 1 hours ago