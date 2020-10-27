Advertisement

Kasowski and Bledsoe lead Bremond past Chilton 48-20

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 26, 2020
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers started their busy week with a 48-20 win over Chilton Monday night at Tiger Field. Quarterback Seth Kasowski rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns. The senior QB got the scoring started with a 17 yard TD pass to Hunter Wilganowski to make it 6-0.

JaRay Bledsoe rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Two of them coming in the first half as the Tigers grabbed an 18-12 halftime lead.

Bremond (6-2, 3-0) will travel to Mart (7-0, 3-0) on Saturday to break the first-place tie in District 10-2A Div. II lead. Kickoff is set for 2 pm.

