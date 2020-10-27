Local nonprofit run by mother and son helps community know dangers of drunk driving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station resident Jenny Carter says she will never forget the phone call she received nearly 16 years ago on Easter weekend.

“It was a police in Wichita Falls and he said ‘do you have a son named Sean Carter,' and you kind of feel this kick in your stomach,” said Carter.

Jenny would soon find out that her 22-year-old son was in a devastating vehicle crash and was unresponsive.

She says it started when Sean and his friends went out to the bars. Jenny says they drove home after drinking all night. Sean was sitting in the passenger seat when the driver lost control of the truck, spun several times, and ended up hitting a tree right where Sean was sitting.

“His entire right side shattered. His body actually met the tree with the door sandwiched in between and it was such force that the truck been on either side of the tree,” said Jenny.

Sean’s mother says he suffered multiple broken bones all over his body, lacerated organs, a traumatic brain injury and that he was in a coma for 39 days. She says they had no idea if he would ever come out, and if he did, what kind of shape he would be in.

“The injury took me from a talking and working guy to a power wheelchair for 10 years, and now I have progressed with using a walker,” said Sean.

Sean is unable to speak due to his injury and speaks using an iPad with a speaker. Even though he is unable to speak, that hasn’t stopped him from sharing his story.

“I had many moments of severe depression, sometimes even weeks of depression,” said Sean. “I was going to college for my Bachelor’s in Business Administration, with the plan to go to law school to be a real estate attorney. I should’ve graduated from law school in the Spring of 2008, and now I don’t even have my Bachelor’s degree. I assumed I would be married by now with kids on the way. My twin brother is married and has two sons and a daughter. When is it my turn? After I realized that it was not going to happen I attempted to piece my broken life back together.”

“I am now a successful man, a public speaker. I have spoken to nearly 375,000 people. My mom and I speak together for our nonprofit called “When Sean Speaks Inc.” The nonprofit organization that allows us to share our message of alcohol, asphalt, and automobiles don’t mix. We speak at schools, churches, and other organizations about living with the consequences of your choices," said Sean.

The nonprofit is funded by a grant from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

Marci Corry, Founder of Safe-to-Save in College Station, works with families like the Carters to help spread the word about the dangers of driving will being intoxicated or distracted.

“In America, one out of three people either has a family member or knows someone who has been affected by distracted driving. That is already enough,” said Corry.

Now at 37 years old, Sean says looking back, he expected his life to be different but adds that he plans to help make sure he can help others realize how dangerous drunk driving is.

“This is now our purpose. Many able-bodied individuals don’t feel like they have purpose,” said Sean.

“And Sean has a purpose. He definitely has a purpose,” said Jenny.

