Pitts, Nixon Named in espnW Newcomer Impact Rankings

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball’s Destiny Pitts and Jordan Nixon were named fifth and 34th, respectively, in the espnW Newcomer Impact Rankings, as announced on Monday.

The list was compiled by Graham Hays, and ranks the top 50 freshmen and transfers that will have the greatest impact for their teams in the 2020-21 season.

Pitts, who was granted immediate eligibility last week, finds herself ranked fifth. The Detroit native is the second-highest player from the Southeastern Conference (Destiny Slocum – Arkansas). She comes to Aggieland from Minnesota, where the sharpshooter was an All-Big Ten performer and the consensus Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018.

Nixon holds the 34th spot in the order. The guard sat out last season due to her transfer from Notre Dame after her freshman campaign. The New Yorker was a five-star recruit and a McDonalds All-American in high school. She was named Miss New York Basketball in 2018, and was selected to the 2019 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team.

The Aggies are one of four SEC schools with two newcomers to make the list (South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky). However, A&M is the only team from the conference to land two players within the top 35.

FULL RANKINGS

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

