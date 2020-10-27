Some families with COVID concerns about traditional trick-or-treating finding alternative options to celebrate Halloween this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some families won’t be enjoying their favorite Halloween decorated houses on their traditional trick-or-treating routes due to the health and safety risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

For those families choosing not to pursue the standard neighborhood trick-or-treating celebration, they’re looking for alternatives to ensure the 2020 edition of the holiday is still fun for everyone.

Cory Raney is the mother of 8-year-old and 3-year-old daughters who live in Mumford.

“We actually didn’t really have anything planned for Halloween due to COVID. We were going to keep it safe,” Raney said. “We did purchase and Eggtober bucket with 25 eggs to hide for my kids.”

Raney says she plans to do the egg hunt with her kids on Halloween morning, then travel to Bremond for some traditional trick-or-treating.

“We thought a smaller town may be a little bit safer,” Raney said.

The Eggtober buckets include 25 eggs filled with allergy-friendly candy. They are available at the College Station Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office for $15 each. Families can pick up as many as they would like between October 26 and 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Some local organizations are also getting creative to put on something new to provide families with alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating. Habitat for Humanity’s Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch is hosting its first large trick-or-treating event this year.

Connie Flickinger is the patch’s manager. Her favorite holiday is Halloween, which she says is part of the reason she knew people would be looking for alternatives to celebrate the season under these circumstances.

“For the first time, we’re going to be having a trick-or-treat event out here in the pumpkin patch,” Flickinger said. “The pumpkin patch is really large this year. We’ve spread it out to add some additional social distancing. We’re going to be creating a little pathway with some stakes and some ribbon weaving itself through the pumpkin patch.”

Flickinger says there will be about 20 different groups spaced apart while staff controls the flow from station to station as each one moves through the pumpkin patch to help keep people safe. She says there will be plenty of goodies for everyone.

“We think it’s going to be a great alternative for lots of kids to come have fun,” Flickinger said. “We thought we could actually do it with the space that we have and it being outdoors. If it’s a success, we’ll think about doing it in future years even after the pandemic ends.”

Flickinger says she grew up with the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating in her neighborhood, but that today things have changed where people go to larger gatherings to celebrate. She points out those types of get-togethers will be much more difficult to make possible this year.

“I think this is a great time to be able to try something like this and give people a great opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves for Halloween,” Flickinger said.

Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch will host its trick-or-treat event on Halloween from noon to 2:00 p.m. at 2301 E. 29th Street in Bryan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.