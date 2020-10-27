Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are two candidates who want to fill the unexpired term for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2. The seat is on the November ballot following the death of Sammy Catalena in May.

Russ Ford and Jane Sherman both say they love this community and want to help plan for its future.

“We’ve got a great county and they’re doing a good job. I want to do my part,” said Russ Ford.

Ford is an Aggie who says his professional experience will come in handy when planning for Brazos County’s future.

“I have built roads and bridges and I feel like we need to continue to improve our road and bridge system in the county,” he said.

Ford has 38 years of experience with construction and management of civil engineering projects. He says transportation is a major issue.

“We are the largest community in the country that’s not served by an interstate highway. So we’ve got a little bit of an access problem north-south and east-west,” he said. “I understand that the large industries that look at developing or moving their operations to a community, one of the first things they look at is, is there an interstate highway system or is there a good access to that location?”

Economic development is another issue that’s important to Ford.

“If you get high level, high quality people in here, it helps all the way down our economy,” said Ford. “Our services industries do well because of that. Our housing industries do well.”

Jane Sherman is also running for the Precinct 2 seat on Commissioners Court.

“I want the voters to know that no matter who you are, I’m here to listen to your concerns,” she said.

Transparency and access are priorities for Sherman. She says the Commissioners Court needs a wider range of voices and perspectives to determine the priorities for all Brazos County residents.

“No one knows what the county commissioners do, right? And so it’s about educating the members of our community so they have buy-in in where their tax dollars are going,” said Sherman.

Sherman most recently worked in marketing for Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. She’s also Board President of Tiny Hope Village. The nonprofit is working to create a permanent housing solution and supportive community for people who have experienced homelessness.

“I see how it takes the government, the non private sector and the private sector to work together to ensure that everyone has a decent place to live,” said Sherman.

If elected, Sherman says she’d work to improve mental health care access in the community.

“With the closing of Rock Prairie mental health care, we don’t have any inpatient care anymore in our community,” said Sherman. “And the number of people I’ve talked to in the past few months, that is one of their main priorities, so it’s one of my main priorities.”

