Aggie athletes host virtual workouts with elementary students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Aggie athletes are bringing their skills to the gyms of Bonham and College Hills Elementary schools with a program called Aggies MOVE.

For the last few weeks, second graders at Bonham Elementary have been learning different stretches virtually from athletes like Patrick Johnson, a sprinter for A&M Track & Field.

“It’s very cool to see the students in a virtual world as excited as they would be in person and also with it being virtual it does add a sense of creativity for us personally to see how we can get the kids involved,” said Johnson.

P.E teacher Carlos Luna says it’s a great way to show the kids how important exercising is.

“They make the connection of athletes exercising, not just in P.E but it’s also being used at the college level and of course when you’re a professional they’re still doing exercises,” said Luna.

After their stretches students get a chance to ask the athlete questions.

Luna says it’s a great addition and gets the kids more involved.

“These kids want to see that role model," said Luna. "We actually had this one kid who’s very quiet all the time and he was interested in knowing their favorite sport and what their favorite team is, so it’s good to see that as well.”

Johnson says as a Texas A&M University athlete it’s important to give back to the community that supports him.

“I know how I felt, how I was impacted in a positive way by someone that was older than me, who I thought was cool, and a role model. So it’s something I’m proud of and something I’m serious about,” said Johnson.

