A&M Consolidated headed to Huntsville to battle the Hornets in District 10-5A Div. II headliner

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (5-0, 1-0) will battle Huntsville (4-0, 1-0) Friday night at Bowers Stadium with the winner moving into the driver’s seat to win the District 10-5A Division II Championship.

Both the Tigers and Hornets won their district openers last week. A&M Consolidated beating Lamar Consolidated 56-0, while Huntsville bested Rudder 36-17.

Since being districted together over the last 2 years either A&M Consolidated or Huntsville has claimed the league championship. In 2018 Huntsville won the district title with a 27-7 win over A&M Consolidated. Since that league setback in 2018 A&M Consolidated has won 14 consecutive district contests. A year ago Consol beat Huntsville 24-14 to win the district championship.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 pm.

