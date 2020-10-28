Advertisement

A&M Consolidated headed to Huntsville to battle the Hornets in District 10-5A Div. II headliner

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (5-0, 1-0) will battle Huntsville (4-0, 1-0) Friday night at Bowers Stadium with the winner moving into the driver’s seat to win the District 10-5A Division II Championship.

Both the Tigers and Hornets won their district openers last week. A&M Consolidated beating Lamar Consolidated 56-0, while Huntsville bested Rudder 36-17.

Since being districted together over the last 2 years either A&M Consolidated or Huntsville has claimed the league championship. In 2018 Huntsville won the district title with a 27-7 win over A&M Consolidated. Since that league setback in 2018 A&M Consolidated has won 14 consecutive district contests. A year ago Consol beat Huntsville 24-14 to win the district championship.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 pm.

|
By John Wilson
The Lexington volleyball team beat Franklin 25-12 25-18 25-15 in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game Thursday night at Tiger Gym on the A&M Consolidated High School campus.

Sports

College Station Lady Cougars claim another X-Country district championship

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / CSHS Girls' Cross Country
The College Station HS Girls Cross Country Team won the District 19-5A Championship for the 8th time since the school opened in 2012.

