Local business shows appreciation for first responders on National First Responder day

Oct. 28 is National First Responder Day
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Oct. 28 is National First Responders Day. Hillier Funeral Homes in Bryan and College Station showed their appreciation to local first responders by treating them to a free meal.

The free BBQ was held at both locations of Hillier Funeral Homes. The meal consisted of ribs, sausage, baked beans, potato salad and much more. Amanda Gittelman, managing partner with Hillier said this was their way to recognize first responders' dedication and to let them know they’re loved.

“It’s about the first responders and everything that they do for our community so feeding them, providing lunch was the least we could do,” said Gittelman.

First responders at the event said knowing that the community cares means the world to them.

“It’s an awesome gesture that Hillier funeral home has done this for us, it speaks volumes at how much they care for their first responders and their community and all they do for us,” said Ernest Upchurch, chaplin at the City of Bryan Fire Department.

