Patchy Morning Frost Possible, Blustery Thursday ahead

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
Clouds are working on clearing out of the Brazos Valley as we move to the underbelly of a large area of low pressure swinging across North Texas. Clear skies, this very cold air mass, and a north wind on hand: tonight will be cold! Lows are slated to fall to the mid / upper 30s in outlying areas to to the low 40s by daybreak Thursday. Tonight is a tough one to forecast frost for -- really depends on the clouds scooting out and the wind turning light enough. Still, if you have fall gardens, tender plants, or potted plants, it is not a bad idea to protect them / cover them / bring them in...just in case. It is not ruled out that a light, patchy frost may attempt to form just before sunrise. One of those “better safe than sorry” moments.

Thursday brings morning sunshine but scattered afternoon clouds that wrap around the backside of this exiting weather maker. As it swivels away from us, it will be windy. Northwest wind runs between 15 and 20mph, but gusts as high as 30mph+ are expected from shortly after sunrise through late afternoon. Wind chills start the day feeling like it is or close to freezing. By afternoon highs just miss or touch 60°, but the wind makes it feel more like the mid-50s at best. Calmer end to the week with plenty of sunshine as gorgeous fall weather takes us into the Halloween weekend.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies. Patchy frost possible. Low: 40. Wind chills low / mid 30s.. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 59. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 66. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

