Highway 21 crash claims one life, passenger in serious condition

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Troopers say one person died and another is in serious condition following a crash Wednesday near Kurten.

According to DPS, around 11 a.m. a 1992 Ford F-250 truck was traveling eastbound on US 190 (Highway 21) when it lost control on the wet roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Ford, Luke Wayne Harrison, 39, from Madisonville was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, Christopher Lane Thornton, 23, was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in serious condition.

DPS confirmed that Harrison and Thornton were not wearing seat belts.

DPS is now in charge of the investigation and said they have no additional information at this time.

Lots of mutual aid on today’s scene including medics from Bryan Fire Department, College Station Fire Department and CHI... Posted by Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

