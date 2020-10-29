Aggies Head to Austin to Take on Rival Texas

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team travels to Austin to take on No. 8 Texas in its first road meet of the season. The dual meet action is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., with diving taking place at 3:15 p.m. on October 30 at Jamail Texas Swim Center. The meet will not be open to the public.

The Maroon & White finished their home opener strong against Rice with a 150-107 victory. The Aggies placed first in 12 of the 14 swimming events Friday evening. Freshman Chloe Stepanek and senior Jing Wen Quah each earned three-individual wins in their dominant 2020 debuts. The two swimmers each picked up Southeastern Conference weekly honors for the first time in their careers.

Senior Kara Eisenmann added multiple top finishes for the Aggies as she notched first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 back. Freshmen Charlotte Longbottom and Emme Nelson each added an individual win.

Diving will return to action for the first time this season. The Aggies return senior diving captain Charlye Campbell, who qualified for NCAAs in both springboard events last year for the first time in her career. Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont is back on the boards after advancing to the finals in the platform dive during the SEC Championships in her postseason debut.

The in-state rivals went head-to-head last season in an exciting meet at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies notched a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 Breast with Anna Belousova leading the way. Charlye Campbell earned first in the 3-Meter, knocking down the 2018 reigning NCAA Champion from Texas.