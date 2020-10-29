Brazos County Health District confirms two deaths, 22 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 488 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, female in her 70′s and a male in his 80′s, they were both hospitalize. There have been 68 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,070 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

38 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,081 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 138 active probable cases and there have been 943 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,626. There have been 89,634 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 22 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 4 514 Brazos 488 7,626 Burleson 86 467 Grimes 73 1,189 Houston 16 427 Lee 11 242 Leon 74 354 Madison 25 759 Milam 0 548 Montgomery 2,301 13,996 Robertson 62 427 San Jacinto 9 239 Trinity 0 206 Walker 79 3,940 Waller 31 984 Washington 42 702

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 660 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 54 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 4 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 514 total cases and 501 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 86 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 467 total cases, and 375 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 73 active cases. There have been 1,189 total cases, 1,081 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 427 total cases of COVID-19. There are 16 active cases and 398 cases are recovered. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 11 active cases. The county has a total of 242 cases, with 217 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 74 active cases. The county has 354 total cases, with 268 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 25 active cases. The county has a total of 759 cases with 728 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 548 total cases and 541 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,301 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,996 total cases and 8,847 recovered cases. There are currently 35 people hospitalized, and there have been 151 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 62 active COVID-19 cases, with 427 total cases. Currently, 361 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 239 cases with 217 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 0 active case of COVID-19. The county has 206 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 79 active case of COVID-19. The county has 3,940 total cases with 3,799 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 31 active case of COVID-19. The county has 984 total cases with 936 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 702 total cases with 611 recoveries and 49 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 new cases and 129 active cases on Oct. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 1,958 positive cases, 7.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 28, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 96,528 active cases and 767,905 recoveries. There have been 879,994 total cases reported and 7,933,477 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,700 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 159,617 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

