Brazos County to continue following Gov. Abbott’s order that says masks aren’t mandatory while voting

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says they plan to still encourage wearing a mask.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Wednesday that voters will still have the option to wear a mask while at the polls in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

Late Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam issued a ruling saying that masks are mandatory. Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Secretary of State sought an appeal, which was granted Wednesday night.

This means until this ruling can be reviewed, the initial order from Gov. Abbott stays.

Judge Peters says until this entire situation gets sorted out, his county will continue to do what they have been doing for the last couple of weeks.

“Right now, we are still going to be doing the same thing we have been doing, which is encouraging masks," said Judge Peters. "But we are going to still follow the Governor’s order until we actually find an official order from someone that tells us that we have to handle it differently.”

Peters says the polling stations will still be practicing social distancing, and will continue to encourage hand hygiene and masks.

