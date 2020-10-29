Advertisement

Bryan back home to take on Belton

By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will face Belton Friday night in a District 12-6A game at Merrill Green Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm. It is the homecoming game for Bryan.

The Vikings are trying to bounce back from a loss to Temple last week. To get back in the win column this week Bryan head coach Ross Rogers has given his team a message on what it will take to be successful tomorrow night. Roger said, “Execute and tackle better and just keep working on the little things that we all talk about being a successful team that you have to do, the penalties, the kicking game, all the things that we talk about but now that’s the things we have to make sure we are better at. If we get better everyday then we will have a chance.”

Following Friday night’s game against Belton the Vikings will have four games left in the regular season. Three of the games will be played on the road.

By John Wilson
The Lexington volleyball team beat Franklin 25-12 25-18 25-15 in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game Thursday night at Tiger Gym on the A&M Consolidated High School campus.

College Station Lady Cougars claim another X-Country district championship

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / CSHS Girls' Cross Country
The College Station HS Girls Cross Country Team won the District 19-5A Championship for the 8th time since the school opened in 2012.

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team battled in its long-awaited season opener but ultimately fell, 10-9, at No. 4 Georgia on Thursday.

|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M women’s tennis continues fall tournament play this weekend at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, as the Aggies prepare to host the A&M Halloween Classic.

|
By Tyler Shaw
2020 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings

|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads back to Austin to take on in-state rival, and top-ranked Texas.

|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team travels to Austin to take on No. 8 Texas in its first road meet of the season.