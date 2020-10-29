Bryan back home to take on Belton

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will face Belton Friday night in a District 12-6A game at Merrill Green Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm. It is the homecoming game for Bryan.

The Vikings are trying to bounce back from a loss to Temple last week. To get back in the win column this week Bryan head coach Ross Rogers has given his team a message on what it will take to be successful tomorrow night. Roger said, “Execute and tackle better and just keep working on the little things that we all talk about being a successful team that you have to do, the penalties, the kicking game, all the things that we talk about but now that’s the things we have to make sure we are better at. If we get better everyday then we will have a chance.”

Following Friday night’s game against Belton the Vikings will have four games left in the regular season. Three of the games will be played on the road.

