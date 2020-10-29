Advertisement

College Station family goes all out with Halloween decorations

Everyday this month a new display is created in the front yard
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A local family’s love for Halloween is turning into a neighborhood must-see.

Homeowner Sammie DeLeon says for the last few years they’ve gone all out with Halloween decorations.

“Last year we did what we called a tunnel of terror which we had the little kids go down the side of our house,” said DeLeon

DeLeon says because of COVID-19 they had to make adjustments.

“We decided that we would commit to change our little skeletons this year every day starting Oct. 1 all the way until Halloween,” said DeLeon.

That’s 31 different bone-rattling ideas.

“We did map out every day but we’ve changed them here and there, some due to weather, some due to materials and props that we didn’t have and needed to look for,” said DeLeon.

The set-ups vary from barbershops to card games and even Aggie football fans.

Neighbors like Miles Ouren says they’ve thought of it all.

“They’ve covered the gamut from the local community to current events to you name it and who knows what’s next,” said Ouren.

Ouren says the changing display has been a bright spot during the pandemic.

“It’s more fun to wake up in the morning and see what surprises they have in store for us today,” said Ouren. “During this pandemic time, it’s exceptional because their generosity and creativity is totally enhancing our neighborhood and we’re grateful for that.”

DeLeon says all they want is to put a smile on someone’s face.

“We did a lot of this with the kids in mind on the street to have some fun with it but it turned out parents and adults are having just as much fun with it,” said DeLeon.

You can check out the family’s Facebook by clicking here to see the setups from earlier this month or check them out in person on Windrift Cove in College Station.

So apparently the Muerto family thought the D&B was gratis?!?!?! Not around here, they’ll be working off their room and...

Posted by Michelle Forshee on Thursday, October 1, 2020

