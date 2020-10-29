Advertisement

College Station Lady Cougars claim another X-Country district championship

By Josh Munson / CSHS Girls' Cross Country
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
The College Station HS Girls Cross Country Team won the District 19-5A Championship for the 8th time since the school opened in 2012.

The Lady Cougars charged to the front early, and never looked back by placing their 5 scoring runners in the top 11 overall places to distance themselves from District foes Magnolia West (2nd) and Katy Jordan (3rd).

Sophomore Maddie Jones led the way, finishing 3rd overall with a time of 19:37 over the 5000m course.

Natalie Young was 6th (19:56), Megan Roberts 8th (20:11), Katherine Brunson 9th (20:14), Jadyn DeVerna 11th (20:19), Kendall Bone 18th (21:13), and Anna Kimber 26th (21:56), in the field of 56 runners. The win sends the Lady Cougars to the Region 3 Championship meet on Monday, November 9th. The top 3 teams at Regionals will qualify for the UIL State Championship Meet.

