Comeback Bid Falls Short at No. 4 Georgia

BISHOP, Ga. – The seventh-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team battled in its long-awaited season opener but ultimately fell, 10-9, at No. 4 Georgia on Thursday.

“I am proud of the way our team fought today,” head coach Tana McKay said. “Road meets, especially in the SEC, are never easy, but we had some good rides. We had some mistakes that need to be corrected, but I’m excited to get back out there and compete against Auburn tomorrow.”

Trailing 7-3 at the half, the Aggies (0-1) won the final two events. The Maroon & White topped the Bulldogs (1-1), 3-1, in Flat and 3-2, in Reining.

In Flat, senior Mali Selman tied Hayley Mairano at 80 prior to junior Nicole Leonard topping Ceci Bresch, 75-69. Sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss edged out Carter Anderson, 83-82. Senior Caroline Dance was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) following her 82-77 triumph over Ali Tritschler.

Sophomore Ariana Gray captured her first career victory and MOP with a 72-67.5 win against Lindsay Guynn in Reining. Senior Marissa Harrell topped Jordan Carpenter, 70-69.5, and sophomore Emmy-Lu Marsh closed out the meet with a 72, bettering Caitlin Lyons' 63.

In the meet’s opening event, Fences, freshman Alexis Ortiz recorded her first career victory, defeating Tritschler, 86-84, and was named MOP. Lovingfoss followed with an 83-79 victory over Emma Reichow.

Junior Hayley Riddle secured the lone point for the Maroon & White in Horsemanship, toppling Kaitlin Dierks, 74-63.5.

The Aggies return to action Friday at 11 a.m. as they face No. 1 Auburn in Auburn, Alabama.