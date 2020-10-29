Advertisement

Comeback Bid Falls Short at No. 4 Georgia

(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP, Ga. – The seventh-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team battled in its long-awaited season opener but ultimately fell, 10-9, at No. 4 Georgia on Thursday.

“I am proud of the way our team fought today,” head coach Tana McKay said. “Road meets, especially in the SEC, are never easy, but we had some good rides. We had some mistakes that need to be corrected, but I’m excited to get back out there and compete against Auburn tomorrow.”

Trailing 7-3 at the half, the Aggies (0-1) won the final two events. The Maroon & White topped the Bulldogs (1-1), 3-1, in Flat and 3-2, in Reining.

In Flat, senior Mali Selman tied Hayley Mairano at 80 prior to junior Nicole Leonard topping Ceci Bresch, 75-69. Sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss edged out Carter Anderson, 83-82. Senior Caroline Dance was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) following her 82-77 triumph over Ali Tritschler.

Sophomore Ariana Gray captured her first career victory and MOP with a 72-67.5 win against Lindsay Guynn in Reining. Senior Marissa Harrell topped Jordan Carpenter, 70-69.5, and sophomore Emmy-Lu Marsh closed out the meet with a 72, bettering Caitlin Lyons' 63.

In the meet’s opening event, Fences, freshman Alexis Ortiz recorded her first career victory, defeating Tritschler, 86-84, and was named MOP. Lovingfoss followed with an 83-79 victory over Emma Reichow.

Junior Hayley Riddle secured the lone point for the Maroon & White in Horsemanship, toppling Kaitlin Dierks, 74-63.5.

The Aggies return to action Friday at 11 a.m. as they face No. 1 Auburn in Auburn, Alabama.

Latest News

Sports

Lexington advances to area round of volleyball playoffs

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Bryan back home to take on Belton

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

College Station Lady Cougars claim another X-Country district championship

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Lexington advances to area round of volleyball playoffs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Lexington volleyball team beat Franklin 25-12 25-18 25-15 in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game Thursday night at Tiger Gym on the A&M Consolidated High School campus.

Sports

College Station Lady Cougars claim another X-Country district championship

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Munson / CSHS Girls' Cross Country
The College Station HS Girls Cross Country Team won the District 19-5A Championship for the 8th time since the school opened in 2012.

Latest News

Sports

Bryan back home to take on Belton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Bryan football team will face Belton Friday night in a District 12-6A game at Merrill Green Stadium.

Sports

Women’s Tennis Prepares to Host A&M Halloween Classic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M women’s tennis continues fall tournament play this weekend at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, as the Aggies prepare to host the A&M Halloween Classic.

Sports

2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
2020 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings

Sports

Men’s Swimming & Diving Faces Texas in Top-10 Match Up

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads back to Austin to take on in-state rival, and top-ranked Texas.

Sports

Aggies Head to Austin to Take on Rival Texas

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team travels to Austin to take on No. 8 Texas in its first road meet of the season.