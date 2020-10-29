Advertisement

COVID in Context: How full are Brazos County hospitals right now?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The number of Brazos County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has been in the double-digits for much of late October.

The Brazos County Health District reports daily hospitalization rates, both the total bed occupancy and the intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.

For the past three weeks, occupancy rates have risen slightly.

Brazos Co. hospital occupancy
Brazos Co. hospital occupancy(KBTX)

